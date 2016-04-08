版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-Richard Miller reports 5.23 pct passive stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals

April 8 Richard A. Miller

* Richard A. Miller reports a 5.23% passive stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc as of March 22, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

