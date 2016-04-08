版本:
BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending's Robert Ollwerther to retire as chief operating officer

April 8 Tpg Specialty Lending Inc

* Robert Ollwerther notified TPG Specialty Lending of his intention to retire as chief operating officer

* Ian Simmonds, company's chief financial officer, will assume responsibilities of Ollwerther Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

