BRIEF-Coherus says CEO Dennis Lanfear's 2015 compensation was $9.2 mln vs $5.7 mln in 2014

April 8 Coherus Biosciences Inc

* CEO Dennis M. Lanfear's 2015 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $5.7 million in 2014 -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

