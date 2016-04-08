BRIEF-Coca Cola Bottling and Coca-Cola Company entered into 2016 incidence pricing letter agreement

BRIEF-Terex Corp commences cash tender offer for up to $550 mln of its 6 pct senior notes due 2021
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
April 8 Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated
* On april 6, 2016, co, coca-cola company entered into 2016 incidence pricing letter agreement - sec filing
* Agreement regarding pricing of concentrate that co purchases from ccna to make sparkling beverages of coca-cola co
* From january 1, 2016 through december 31, 2016, pricing of concentrates for brands will be governed by agreement
* Agreement will not apply to concentrate that company purchases to manufacture finished goods for resale to ccna
* Agreement will not apply to authorized coca-cola bottlers that are not owned and controlled by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million