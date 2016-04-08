版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-Discover Financial Services says credit card delinquency rate 1.7 pct at March end

April 8 Discover Financial Services

* Says credit card delinquency rate 1.7 percent at march end versus 1.7 percent at february end - sec filing

* Says credit card charge-off rate 2.2 percent at march end versus 2.4 percent at february end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐