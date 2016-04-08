BRIEF-Ignyta, cancer research technology agree to terminate license agreement

BRIEF-Terex Corp commences cash tender offer for up to $550 mln of its 6 pct senior notes due 2021
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
April 8 Ignyta Inc
* Effective as of April 8, 2016, co, cancer research technology limited mutually agreed to terminate license agreement dated as of Jan 20, 2014
* Termination of CRT agreement was due to co's prior determination to cease all development activities relating to its RXDX-108 program
* Company does not expect to incur any material expenses in connection with termination of CRT agreement
* Parties have agreed to cooperate in an orderly transition of RXDX-108 program and related information and assets to CRT
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday.
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million