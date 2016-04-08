版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Teco Energy says International Centre For Settlement Of Investment Disputes Ad Hoc Committee issued decision in favor of Teco Guatemala Holdings

April 8 Teco Energy Inc

* International centre for settlement of investment disputes ad hoc committee issued decision in favor of teco guatemala holdings

* Teco energy inc says ad hoc committee unanimously dismissed guatemala's application for annulment of award

* Teco energy inc says ad hoc committee upheld original $21.1 million award, plus interest

* Icsid issued decision in annulment proceedings relating to arbitration claim of tgh against republic of guatemala Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐