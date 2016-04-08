BRIEF-Teco Energy says International Centre For Settlement Of Investment Disputes Ad Hoc Committee issued decision in favor of Teco Guatemala Holdings

UPDATE 1-Syngenta sees no sale of ChemChina's Adama to get merger nod
* Says move beyond transgenic approach shows promise (Adds details on future organisation, planned biotech R&D push in China)
April 8 Teco Energy Inc
* International centre for settlement of investment disputes ad hoc committee issued decision in favor of teco guatemala holdings
* Teco energy inc says ad hoc committee unanimously dismissed guatemala's application for annulment of award
* Teco energy inc says ad hoc committee upheld original $21.1 million award, plus interest
* Icsid issued decision in annulment proceedings relating to arbitration claim of tgh against republic of guatemala Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says move beyond transgenic approach shows promise (Adds details on future organisation, planned biotech R&D push in China)
* Bluescape Energy Partners reports 2.5 pct stake in NRG Energy Inc as of Jan 4 - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2ixgMZq Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain needs to participate in the European customs union to help retain EU trade, a car industry body said on Tuesday, warning that a return to World Trade Organisation tariffs would threaten the sector.