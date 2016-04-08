BRIEF-Terraform Power- DE Shaw Composite Holdings, Madison Dearborn Capital Partners filed complain against Co

UPDATE 1-Syngenta sees no sale of ChemChina's Adama to get merger nod
* Says move beyond transgenic approach shows promise (Adds details on future organisation, planned biotech R&D push in China)
April 8 Terraform Power Inc :
* Complaint filed by D.E. SHAW COMPOSITE HOLDINGS and Madison Dearborn Capital Partners Iv Lp in New York court against Terraform Power
* Complaint was filed in connection with purchase and sale agreement, dated as of November 17, 2014, for first wind acquisition
* "Terraform Power Llc and Terraform Power Inc believe that the lawsuit is without merit and plan to vigorously defend it"
* Complaint alleges that Sunedison owes plaintiffs about $231 million in earnout payments under agreement
* Complaint seeks declaratory judgment that co would be liable for accelerated earnout payment following any Sunedison bankruptcy Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1NePR8W) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says move beyond transgenic approach shows promise (Adds details on future organisation, planned biotech R&D push in China)
* Bluescape Energy Partners reports 2.5 pct stake in NRG Energy Inc as of Jan 4 - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2ixgMZq Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain needs to participate in the European customs union to help retain EU trade, a car industry body said on Tuesday, warning that a return to World Trade Organisation tariffs would threaten the sector.