版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Tupperware Brands says CEO E. V. Goings' 2015 compensation was $7.9 mln vs $8.6 mln in 2014

April 8 Tupperware Brands Corp

* CEO E. V. Goings 2015 total compensation of $7.9 million versus $8.6 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐