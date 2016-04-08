版本:
BRIEF-YUM Brands says CEO Greg Creed's 2015 compensation was $7.5 mln vs $5 mln in 2014

April 8 Yum! Brands Inc

* CEO Greg Creed 2015 total compensation of $7.5 million versus $5 million in 2014 - SEC filing

* Yum Brands Inc says CFO Patrick J. Grismer's total compensation for FY 2015 was $3.5 million versus $3 million in FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

