BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson says doesn't believe new rules would cause merger of Towers Watson, Willis Group Holdings, to be treated as inversion

April 8 Willis Towers Watson Plc

* Do not believe new rules would cause merger of towers watson,willis group holdings, which closed on jan 4 to be treated as inversion

* Willis towers watson plc says continue to expect, as earlier indicated, that merger will generate at least $75 million in tax synergies

* New intercompany debt rules will not apply to any currently outstanding debt, including any new debt issued for merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)