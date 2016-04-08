BRIEF-Coca Cola Bottling Co says it entered into a master services agreement with Cona Services

UPDATE 1-Syngenta sees no sale of ChemChina's Adama to get merger nod
* Says move beyond transgenic approach shows promise (Adds details on future organisation, planned biotech R&D push in China)
April 8 Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated
* Co entered into a master services agreement with cona services llc - sec filing
* Under agreement, cona agreed to make available, and co became authorized to use, coke one north america system
* Cona agreed to make available cona system in connection with distribution, sale, marketing,promotion of non-alcoholic beverages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says move beyond transgenic approach shows promise (Adds details on future organisation, planned biotech R&D push in China)
* Bluescape Energy Partners reports 2.5 pct stake in NRG Energy Inc as of Jan 4 - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2ixgMZq Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain needs to participate in the European customs union to help retain EU trade, a car industry body said on Tuesday, warning that a return to World Trade Organisation tariffs would threaten the sector.