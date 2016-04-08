版本:
BRIEF-Kate Spade says CEO Craig Leavitt's 2015 compensation was $10.4 mln vs $26.2 mln in 2014

April 8 Kate Spade & Co

* Says CEO Craig Leavitt FY 2015 total compensation $10.4 million versus $26.2 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* CFO Thomas Linko 2015 total compensation of $1.3 million versus $2.6 million in 2014 - SEC filing

* President George Carrara's 2015 total compensation was $4.1 million versus $9.6 million in 2014 - SEC filing

* Chief Creative Officer Deborah Lloyd 2015 total compensation of $9.7 million versus $25 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

