BRIEF-Southern says CEO Thomas Fanning's 2015 compensation was $11.8 mln vs $11.5 mln in 2014

April 8 Southern Co

* CEO Thomas Fanning's FY 2015 total compensation was $11.8 million versus $11.5 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

