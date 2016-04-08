版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Capital World Investors reports 10.1 percent passive stake in Broadcom Ltd

April 8 Capital World Investors

* Capital World Investors reports 10.1 percent passive stake in Broadcom Ltd as of March 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

