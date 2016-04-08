版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 01:20 BJT

BRIEF-Kona Grill signs development deal for United Arab Emirates

April 8 Kona Grill Inc :

* Kona Grill signs development agreement for United Arab Emirates

* Kona Grill says signing of a franchise development agreement with Hakaya Collection in Ras Al Khaimah Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐