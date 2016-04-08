版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 01:16 BJT

BRIEF-Reliance Steel & Aluminum CEO Gregg Mollins' FY 2015 total compensation was $8.4 mln - SEC filing

April 8 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co :

* CEO Gregg J. Mollins' FY 2015 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $4.2 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source text 1.usa.gov/1VdG2Ql Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐