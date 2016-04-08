BRIEF-Comcast CEO's 2015 total compensation was $36.2 mln vs $33 mln in 2014

BRIEF-Terex Corp commences cash tender offer for up to $550 mln of its 6 pct senior notes due 2021
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
April 8 Comcast Corp :
* CEO Brian L. Roberts' FY 2015 total compensation was $36.2 million versus $33 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing
* Says Chief Financial Officer Michael Cavanagh's 2015 total compensation was $40.6 million
* Senior Executive Vice President David L. Cohen 2015 total compensation of $17.9 million versus $13.5 million in 2014 - SEC Filing
* President and CEO of NBCUniversal Stephen B. Burke's 2015 total compensation was $33.7 million versus $33.9 in 2014 -SEC Filing
* Former vice chairman and chief financial officer Michael J. Angelakis 2015 total compensation of $20.2 million versus $18.9 million in 2014
* President and CEO of Comcast Cable Communications Neil Smit 2015 total compensation of $28 million versus $23.1 million in 2014 Source text (1.usa.gov/1RJ7sLL) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million