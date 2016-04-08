BRIEF-Nippon paint increasing production of automotive coatings in emerging countries - Nikkei

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Nippon Paint Holdings Is Increasing Its Production Of Automotive Coatings In Emerging Countries - Nikkei

* In Mexico, Nippon Paint Aims To Have New Automotive Coatings, Water-Based Paints Plant In Service In Central State Of Guanajuato In 2017 - Nikkei

* Nippon Paint's Existing Plant In Mexico Will Be Expanded To Give Co Capacity To Turn Out Enough Coatings For 1 Million Vehicles - Nikkei

* Nippon Paint's Investment In These Projects Will Total 2 Billion Yen ($18.4 Million) - Nikkei