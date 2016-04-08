版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 02:09 BJT

BRIEF-Westar said to attract bid interest from Ameren,investor group includes Borealis Infrastructure,Canada Pension Plan Investment Board- Bloomberg

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Westar said to attract bid interest from Ameren,investor group includes Borealis Infrastructure,Canada Pension Plan Investment Board- Bloomberg

* Westar working with Guggenheim Partners,initial bids are due next week- Bloomberg,citing sources

Source (bloom.bg/1XlCREo) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐