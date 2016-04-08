版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 02:47 BJT

BRIEF-Jennison Associates Llc reports 11.5 percent passive stake in ProQR Therapeutics

April 8 Proqr Therapeutics Nv

* Jennison Associates Llc reports 11.5 percent passive stake in ProQR Therapeutics NV as of March 31, 2016 - Sec filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1UNY2AU Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

