公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 03:09 BJT

BRIEF-S&P - Quiksilver Inc corporate credit rating raised to 'B-' from 'D' on emergence from bankruptcy; Outlook negative

April 8 S&P

* S&P - Quiksilver Inc corporate credit rating raised to 'B-' from 'D' on emergence from bankruptcy; Outlook negative

* S&P - Negative outlook reflects opinion that credit metrics are elevated upon emergence from bankruptcy

* S&P - Ratings reflect Quiksilver's post-emergence capital structure that cancelled debt of about $600 million Source - bit.ly/1MkJO8e (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

