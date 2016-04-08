版本:
BRIEF-Amphenol CEO R.A. Norwitt FY 2015 total compensation $7.3 million

April 8 Amphenol Corp

* Says CEO R.A. Norwitt FY 2015 total compensation $7.3 million versus $7.9 million - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1MZMw2K Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

