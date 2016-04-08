版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Capital Research Global reports 4.9 pct passive stake in Chesapeake Energy

April 8 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Capital Research Global Investors reports 4.9 percent passive stake in Chesapeake Energy - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

