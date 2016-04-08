版本:
BRIEF-Royal Caribbean says CEO Richard Fain's 2015 compensation was $9.4 mln

April 8 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

* Says CEO Richard D. Fain FY 2015 total compensation $9.4 million versus $12 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* Says CFO Jason T. Liberty FY 2015 total compensation $2 million versus $2.3 million in FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1MZQWH6) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

