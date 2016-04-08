BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust says credit agreement provides $125 mln under certain loan facility

April 8 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc :

* Blackstone Mortgage Trust says credit agreement provides for a senior secured revolving loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $125.0 million

* Blackstone Mortgage Trust says proceeds are used to purchase loans and other eligible assets in accordance with the company's investment guidelines Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/20krnTe) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)