2016年 4月 9日

BRIEF-Crown Castle International to buy Tower Development for about $461 mln

April 8 Crown Castle International Corp :

* Crown Castle announces acquisition of Tower Development Corporation

* Crown Castle International Corp says deal valued at approximately $461 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

