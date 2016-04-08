版本:
BRIEF-First NBC Bank says consolidated financial statements for years ended Dec. 31, 2014, 2013, 2012 need to be restated

April 8 First NBC Bank Holding Co

* Consolidated financial statements for years ended dec 31, 2014, 2013, 2012 need to be restated and should no longer be relied upon

* Consolidated financial statements for interim periods within years ended dec 31, 2015, 2014 and 2013 need to be restated

* Financial statements should be restated due to error in recognition of impairment of investment in tax credit entities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

