BRIEF-First NBC Bank says consolidated financial statements for years ended Dec. 31, 2014, 2013, 2012 need to be restated

UPDATE 1-Syngenta sees no sale of ChemChina's Adama to get merger nod
* Says move beyond transgenic approach shows promise (Adds details on future organisation, planned biotech R&D push in China)
April 8 First NBC Bank Holding Co
* Consolidated financial statements for years ended dec 31, 2014, 2013, 2012 need to be restated and should no longer be relied upon
* Consolidated financial statements for interim periods within years ended dec 31, 2015, 2014 and 2013 need to be restated
* Financial statements should be restated due to error in recognition of impairment of investment in tax credit entities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says move beyond transgenic approach shows promise (Adds details on future organisation, planned biotech R&D push in China)
* Bluescape Energy Partners reports 2.5 pct stake in NRG Energy Inc as of Jan 4 - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2ixgMZq Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain needs to participate in the European customs union to help retain EU trade, a car industry body said on Tuesday, warning that a return to World Trade Organisation tariffs would threaten the sector.