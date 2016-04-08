版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Chico's Fas increases quarterly cash dividend by 3.2 pct

April 8 Chico's Fas Inc

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 3.2 percent to $0.08 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

