BRIEF-United Airlines sees Q1 consolidated capacity up 1.8 pct

April 8 United Airlines Sees Q1 Consolidated Prasm 12.02

* United Airlines sees Q1 consolidated capacity up 1.8 percent

* Sees Q1 pre-tax margin 8.0% - 8.5%

* Sees Q1 gross capital expenditures $810 million - $830 million

* 11.96 cents/asm

* Q1 cargo and other revenue is lower than initial expectations, largely driven by cargo yield softness and the effects of a strong dollar

* United airlines sees Q1 load factor 79.9 percent

* Expects a total first-quarter 2016 hedge loss of approximately $0.16 per gallon

* United airlines sees Q1 traffic 46.58 billion rpms

* United airlines sees Q1 capacity 58.27 billion asms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

