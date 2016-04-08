版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec Global's unit entered into a first amendment to supply agreement with Microcoat Biotechnologie

April 8 Oxford Immunotec Global Plc

* Unit entered into a first amendment to supply agreement with microcoat biotechnologie gmbh

* Amendment memorializes extension of term of agreement and applicable pricing terms through 2016 calendar year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐