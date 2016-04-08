版本:
BRIEF-Capital World Investors dissolves stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings

April 8 Capital World Investors

* Capital World Investors reports 0 pct passive stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc as of March 31, 2016 - SEC filing

* Capital World Investors previously reported 9.3 percent passive stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc as of Dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

