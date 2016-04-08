版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六

BRIEF-Fourth GM bellwether ignition-switch case dismissed after plaintiff & co agree to voluntary dismissal - CNBC, citing DJ

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Fourth GM bellwether ignition-switch case dismissed after plaintiff & co agree to voluntary dismissal - CNBC, citing DJ (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

