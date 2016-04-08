版本:
2016年 4月 9日

BRIEF-Capital World Investors reports 5.9 pct passive stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings

April 8 Capital World Investors

* Capital World Investors reports a 5.9 percent passive stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc as of March 31, 2016 - SEC filing

* Capital World Investors reported a previous passive stake of 11.3 pct in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

