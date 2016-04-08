版本:
中国
2016年 4月 9日 星期六

BRIEF-Plaintiff and defendant General Motors stipulate to voluntary dismissal with prejudice of plaintiff's claims- Court Filing

April 8 Court filing:

* Plaintiff and defendant General Motors stipulate to a voluntary dismissal with prejudice of plaintiff's claims

* Plaintiff voluntarily dismisses with prejudice all claims against defendant General Motors in fourth GM bellwether ignition

* Plaintiff takes nothing from defendant General Motors; both agree to bear own fees, costs in fourth GM bellwether ignition-switch case (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

