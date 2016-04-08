版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六

BRIEF-S&P - Pfizer Ratings affirmed, off watch on terminated acquisition plan outlook stable

April 8 S&P On Pfizer

* Pfizer inc. Ratings affirmed, off watch on terminated acquisition plan; outlook stable

* Stable rating outlook reflects expectation cash flow will continue to exceed internal needs,dividends Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

