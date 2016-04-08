版本:
BRIEF-Nav Canada proposes rate reductions and other adjustments to align revenues with costs

April 8 Nav Canada

* Nav canada proposes rate reductions and other adjustments to align revenues with costs

* Forecasts a year-end notional balance of $150 million in company's rate stabilization account, compared to target balance of $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

