BRIEF-Google, Facebook and Twitter have either taken a look or have been approached to take a look at at a Yahoo deal but unlikely to bid- Re/code

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Google, Facebook and Twitter have either taken a look or have been approached to take a look at a Yahoo deal, but unlikely to bid - Re/code Source text (on.recode.net/1S8lpFd) ))

