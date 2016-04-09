BRIEF-Rugby Mining grants stock options to directors and officers replacing options expired in Feb

BRIEF-Pattern Energy announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Pattern Energy - proposes to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, US$350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
April 8 Rugby Mining Ltd :
* Granted 150,000 stock options to consultants with an exercise price of $0.06
* Granted aggregate of 300,000 stock options to directors and officers with an exercise price of $0.06
* Grant of stock options to directors and officers replaces options that recently expired in February
* IBM - Bell Canada will combine its mobility services with IBM's suite of apps
* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc sees IPO of 25 million shares priced between $21.00 and $23.00 per share - SEC filing