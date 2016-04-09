版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 08:44 BJT

BRIEF-Rugby Mining grants stock options to directors and officers replacing options expired in Feb

April 8 Rugby Mining Ltd :

* Granted 150,000 stock options to consultants with an exercise price of $0.06

* Granted aggregate of 300,000 stock options to directors and officers with an exercise price of $0.06

* Grant of stock options to directors and officers replaces options that recently expired in February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐