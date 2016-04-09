BRIEF-Pacific Exploration and Production shareholders asked Colombia markets regulator to block possible buyout offer by Catalyst Capital-WSJ, citing sources

BRIEF-Pattern Energy announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Pattern Energy - proposes to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, US$350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
April 8 (Reuters) -
* Pacific Exploration and Production shareholders asked Colombia markets regulator to block possible buyout offer by Catalyst Capital - WSJ, citing sources
* Pacific Exploration and Production shareholders allege offer by catalyst benefits co's Chairmen, leaves shareholders with nothing - WSJ, citing Sources Source text (on.wsj.com/25QdSyN) ))
* IBM - Bell Canada will combine its mobility services with IBM's suite of apps
* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc sees IPO of 25 million shares priced between $21.00 and $23.00 per share - SEC filing