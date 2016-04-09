版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 08:47 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific Exploration and Production shareholders asked Colombia markets regulator to block possible buyout offer by Catalyst Capital-WSJ, citing sources

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Pacific Exploration and Production shareholders asked Colombia markets regulator to block possible buyout offer by Catalyst Capital - WSJ, citing sources

* Pacific Exploration and Production shareholders allege offer by catalyst benefits co's Chairmen, leaves shareholders with nothing - WSJ, citing Sources Source text (on.wsj.com/25QdSyN) ))

