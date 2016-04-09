版本:
BRIEF-Few buildings on Google's Mountain View campus evacuated late Friday afternoon after threat against co- USA Today, citing local police

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Few buildings on Google's Mountain View campus evacuated late Friday afternoon after threat was made against co- USA Today, citing local police Source text: (usat.ly/1XmiZkn) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

