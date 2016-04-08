版本:
BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea files for NASDAQ IPO of up to $11.5 mln

April 8 Long Island Iced Tea Corp

* Files for NASDAQ IPO of up to $11.5 million - SEC filing

* Applied to list shares of common stock for trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "LTEA" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

