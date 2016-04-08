版本:
BRIEF-Groupon CEO Williams' 2015 total compensation was $12.4 mln

April 8 Groupon Inc

* Ceo rich williams' FY 2015 total compensation was $12.4 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

