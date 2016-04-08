版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms A2 rating of BP P.L.C positive outlook

April 8 Moody's

* Moody's confirms a2 rating of bp p.l.c; positive outlook

* Moody's expects bp to generate negative free cash flow in 2016,2017, based on weak upstream pricing, flattish production outlook of 2.1 million boe/day

* Positive outlook reflects view that despite earnings weakness expected in 2016-2017, bp's credit metrics compare well with higher rated peers Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐