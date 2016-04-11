BRIEF-China Lodging Group Ltd says 632 hotels in pipeline as of March 31, 2016

April 11 (Reuters) -

* China Lodging Group Ltd announces its preliminary results for hotel operation in Q1 of 2016

* China Lodging Group Ltd - 632 hotels in pipeline as of March 31, 2016

* China Lodging Group Ltd - Total number of hotels in operation as of March 31, 2016 was 2,989

* China Lodging Group Ltd - Q1 net number of hotels added 226 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: