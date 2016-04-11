版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 18:07 BJT

BRIEF-Baker Hughes says principal executive officer Martin Craighead's 2015 compensation was $13.5 mln

April 11 Baker Hughes Inc

* Principal executive officer Martin S. Craighead total 2015 compensation $13.5 million versus $15 million in 2014

* Principal executive officer Martin S. Craighead total 2014 compensation consisted of $2.7 million in option awards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐