版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 18:31 BJT

BRIEF-Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q1 load factor 82 percent

April 11 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q1 load factor 82 percent

* Sees Q1 revenue passengers of 7.8 million

* Sees Q1 RPM up 11 percent

* Sees Q1 capacity up 12.9 percent

* Sees Q1 passenger revenue per ASM 10.79 cents - 10.84 cents

* Sees Q1 revenue per ASM 12.84 cents - 12.89 cents Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1qJf7jr ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐