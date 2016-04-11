版本:
BRIEF-Ally Financial to sell additional $300 mln of 5.750 pct subordinated notes due 2025

April 11 Ally Financial Inc

* Entered into an underwriting agreement to sell additional $300 million of 5.750 pct subordinated notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1S4On5H ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

