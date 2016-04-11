版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 18:14 BJT

BRIEF-Telus investing $1 bln through 2019 to extend communications infrastructure across Ontario

April 11 Telus Corp

* Investing $1 billion through 2019 to extend advanced communications infrastructure across Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐