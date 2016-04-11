版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 18:52 BJT

BRIEF-Avino Silver & Gold Mines q1 silver production increased by 11 pct to 403,447 oz

April 11 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd

* Q1 silver production increased by 11 pct to 403,447 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

